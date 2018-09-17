Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has come to with a decision to take action against restaurants which use coal or wood as fuel before October 10. The decision comes under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the pollution level in Ghaziabad and Noida.

In order to check the pollution levels, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has come up with a decision to take action against food outlets that use coal or fuel before October 10, as reported by the Times Nows. The decision comes under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check pollution level in Ghaziabad and Noida, it may also be implemented in Delhi before the winter season.

The board has also prepared a report with measures before October 15, such as the identification of all such eateries and cafes which use coal or fuel for tandoori cuisine, including tandoori bread (roti). A report by Times Now also said that the authorities will also keep a track of diesel generators, road repair projects, stone crushers, major construction projects, which often do not follow rules and regulation guided by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In December 2017, the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House had announced a ban on the display of non-vegetarian food outside eateries/restaurants.

The SDMC had said that the decision was made in keeping mind the hygiene and “sentiments of people affected by the sight” of meat.

However, the decision received innumerable criticism from many political parties, which claimed that the move violates the right to food.

