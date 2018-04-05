A local fast-track court sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for criminally manhandling and raping a married woman at his ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. In order to get rid of her continuous stomach pain, she acquainted with the accused ashram in Vrindavan with her husband and 4-year-old daughter in July 2017. She was asked by a follower of the accused tanrik, to stay in a room on the 2nd floor, as the treatment of evil forces would start at night, 10 pm.

An occultist was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for criminally manhandling and raping a married woman at his ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The additional district judge of the fast track court, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In order to get rid of her continuous stomach pain, the victim from Hathras had reached the accused ashram in Vrindavan with her husband and 4-year-old daughter in July 2017.

She was asked by a follower of the accused tanrik to stay in a room on the 2nd floor, as the treatment of evil forces would start at night, 10 pm. According to the additional district counsel Praveen Kumar Singh, the accused, Baba Dwarkadas, molested the victim and raped her. The woman was told that it was part of the exercise in order to eliminate the impact of the evil forces. The next morning, she was again raped in the name of ‘Nibu exercise’ when her husband was asleep.

In July 2017, the couple filed an FIr against the accused, Baba Dwarkadas. during the trial, the victim at the final stage said the rape was committed by some other person. However, on the basis of police and other pieces of evidence and doctor’s statement the Tantrik was given 20-year of imprisonment under section 376 (pertaining to rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and fine of Rs 20,000 and another 18 months of imprisonment on default of payment of fine.

