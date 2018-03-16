Just after the breaking up of the alliance was announced, a torrent of reactions was triggered across the political sphere in the country. TDP leaders lambasted the BJP government for cheating the pubilc of Andhra Pradesh while Congress supported their calls. However, BJP has maintained that no harm will come to the party through this discord. Many public figures gave their two cents on the TDP-BJP break up.

Leaders of the opposition were highly critical of BJP after TDP broke out of NDA

Just when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was dealing with the Uttar Pradesh bypoll humbling, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party suffered another setback on Friday when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) broke out of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The discord occurred after the BJP-ruled Centre refused to grant special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh despite of the repeated demands. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP will move a no-confidence motion in the Parliament later in the day.

Just after the breaking up of the alliance was announced, a torrent of reactions was triggered across the political sphere in the country. TDP leaders lambasted the BJP government for cheating the public of Andhra Pradesh while Congress supported their calls. However, BJP has maintained that no harm will come to the party through this discord. Many public figures gave their two cents on the TDP-BJP break up, here are our top picks:

“I welcome the TDP’s decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” said TMC’s Mamata Banerjee.

“The state govt and TDP are feeling the pinch of the public opinion going against them and BJP will use this as an opportunity to grow as a political party and emerge as a dominant political force in Andhra Pradesh. For us it will prove to be the next Tripura,” asserted BJP’s GVL Narasimha Rao.

“Our commitment to people of Andhra Pradesh continues and this govt has no business to take away that right of ours. It is only right that we fight collectively, it is the principle we are fighting on. Centre has exposed itself and that it does not stand by any ally,” said Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury.

“Will see what happens in Parliament, which party chooses to go which way. In a way it is election year and every state has demands and issues, it is not right for us to comment on it. It is a custom, before actual elections there is always a rehearsal in Parl,” reiterated Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

“CPI(M) supports no-confidence motion being brought against BJP govt. Its betrayal of the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh is inexcusable. Its all-round failure and evasion of parliamentary accountability needs to be highlighted,” tweeted Sitaram Yechury.

“In a big alliance, small difference of opinions happen. There is no danger to NDA government. But TDP withdrawing from NDA is unfortunate,” claimed JDU’s KC Tyagi.

“MIM party will support the No-Confidence motion in Lok Sabha today not only for failure on part of Modi govt to implement State Reorganisation Act but failure to fulfill their promise to provide employment to youth and for injustice to Muslim Women and Minorities,” said AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

“It is unfortunate. We tried our best to be together but the present government ignored the sentiments and emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh, Emergency politburo was conducted in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu took decision to withdraw from NDA,” said TDP’s YS Chowdary.

“We have been supporting Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh since the beginning. We want that people of AP to get justice. When no-confidence motion is moved you have to talk about government’s failures. We are contacting a lot of people,” added Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge.

“BJP has started to play its dirty games. What they did in Tamil Nadu, how they tried to encourage smaller parties and create rift within larger parties, now, they are trying to bring similar strategies to Andhra Pradesh. We have no confidence in the government,” TDP’s Jaydev Galla.

