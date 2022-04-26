Tej Pratap Yadav, the RJD's leader, declared on Monday that he would meet with his father soon and resign from the party.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal politician and oldest son of Lalu Prasad, stated on Monday that he would meet with his father soon and resign from the party.

Tej Pratap made his decision public. He stated that he had always followed in his father’s footsteps and respected all party members, and that he would meet with his father and resign from the party soon.

Tej Pratap’s decision comes a day after RJD leader Ramraj Yadav accused him of assaulting him at the official bungalow of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

During the RJD’s Iftar dinner on Friday, Ramraj Yadav accused Tej Pratap of locking him in a room and abusing him.

Tej Pratap has denied the allegations, accusing RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party MLC Sunil Singh, and Tejashwi Yadav’s political strategist Sanjay Yadav of plotting against him.