At least 10 passengers died after an overloaded auto carrying at least 14 people fell into a well in Nizamabad’s Mendora in Telangana. A rescue team was rushed to the spot with the local police trying to determine the identities of the deceased and the reason behind the fatal accident. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

In a tragic incident reported from Telangana, an auto loaded with passengers fell into a well killing at least 10 people. The auto lost its control due to overload and went straight down the well. The incident happened in Nizamabad’s Mendora in Telangana. The auto was carrying 14 passengers in total. Bodies of the deceased have been rescued with the relief operation still underway. The incident has sent shockwaves around the area with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sending his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed with the police investigation underway in the matter. The accident took place between Mupkal and Mendora are near the Mupkal police station. Collector M Ram Mohan Rao and Commissioner of Police Kartikeya are supervising the rescue operations; they are yet to confirm the reason behind the mishap. A team was rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. 5 bodies have been reportedly recovered, local authorities along with the rescue team are trying to get water out of the well to trace the remaining bodies.

Media reports have suggested that rough driving and a heavy load was the reason behind the sinking of the auto inside the well. Speaking to the media after the sad incident, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief and assured all possible help to the families of the deceased. Telangana Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy also sent his sympathies to the affected families.

