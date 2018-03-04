Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has called state parties to come forward and form the 3rd political front to stop Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). KCR also called to restrict powers of the centre and favoured to give more powers to the state. While CM of Bengal Mamta Banerjee, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasi, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and former CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also welcomed his decision to play the key role in national politics.

On Sunday, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has called state parties to come forward and form the 3rd political front to stop Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). K Chandrashekhar Rao has shown the signs to play a major role in national politics as he called for the major changes in the constitution of India. He also called to restrict powers of the centre and favoured to give more powers to the state. Telangana Rashtra Samithi president demanded to delegate the powers to states to take decisions on issues related to foreign relations, Defence, Railway, national highway and aviation.

“If the Constitution does not permit it, let us change the Constitution. What prevents us from doing it?” said Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. Telangana CM also called for the 3rd front as an alternative to Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the source, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called up the TRS president and conveyed her support to his proposal to form the 3rd front. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasi, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also welcomed the decision to play the key role in national politics.

“Congress & BJP have miserably failed in governance. We see farmers suicides, why is this happening even after 70 years of independence? They’ve divided people in the name of caste, religion & politics but not doing justice to people,” says CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Slamming BJP and Congress on the issue of development and farmer suicide KCR stated, “After Congress, we voted for BJP, what happened in these 4 yrs? Nothing changed. Medical, education, agriculture, urban development should be handed over to state govts, but they aren’t doing so & centre is keeping all these depts in their hands.”

