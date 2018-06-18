Telangana police on June 17,2018 booked local leader Immadi Gopi for mindlessly attacking a woman in Nizambad’s area. Reportedly, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President kicked a woman on her chest over a property dispute. The woman along with her family members entered in to a scuffle with Gopi after he demanded an additional amount of 50 lakh for the house which victim had booked 9 months back.

Reports suggest that a case against TRS’ Gopi has been registered in the local police station. He has been booked under various sections of the IPC based on the victim’s complaint. Not only that, Gopi has also filed a counter complaint against the woman and her kin for damaging and trespass his property. Reportedly, the victim and his family members are now staging a protest in from of Gopi’s house over the delay in handing over the possession of a land they had bought from him.

The woman had earlier purchased a property for Rs 33 lakh from the Dharpally a few months back. However, the President of TRS did not hand over the possession of the property and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh citing the increased prices of land rates in the region.

The video received mixed reactions from the social media users who condemned the actions of a local body ruler of Telangana after he hit the woman. Some users were also of the view that the victim should have approached the local police instead of throwing slippers at the leader.

