In a dreadful incident, a severed head of a man was found kept on the compound wall of a religious structure in Nalgonda town of Telangana. The severed head was found in the Bottuguda area of the town on Monday. The shocking incident has left the residents numb while the police have started their investigation on the matter. The police are continuously looking for the torso of the man, who is identified as a tractor driver by the locals. The body was not anywhere in the surrounding but the severed head was placed on at Bottuguda Janda, Prakash Bazar under One Town Police station.

25-year-old P Ramesh’s head was spotted by the morning walkers who informed the police after they witnessed it lying on the wall of a religious structure. According to the police officials, the deceased left his home on Sunday night to buy medicines but could not make it. He was brutally murdered by some unidentified persons after they grabbed him alone in the vicinity. Sniffers dogs have been pressed into service to identify the killers. The merciless act has made police officials start a search operation in the entire region.

The police officers have started the probe into the case. They are going through all the angles of the story. The owner of the tractor services has been questioned and the police are inquiring about the matter from locals too. A couple of days back, Maoists went on the rampage in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district early Saturday, killing one and injuring another former guerrilla member, whom they suspected of being police informers. The Maoists also set ablaze several vehicles in three separate incidents in the district bordering Chhattisgarh.