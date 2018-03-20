Another terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been reported by the sources. The terrorist opened up fire at the army in Halmatpora, Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Defence forces are also replying them strongly as encounter is underway. As per the latest updates, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be present in the area and the operation in underway.

Another terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been reported by the sources. The terrorist opened up fire at the army in Halmatpora, Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Defence forces are also replying them strongly as the encounter is underway. As per the latest updates, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be present in the area and the operation is underway. Heavy firing is also being reported from both the sides, as Indian security forces are continuously replying to terrorists and trying to knock them. Border Security Force reacted swiftly to the terror attack and continuously replying to them.

More details about the terror attack in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara attack are awaited. Till now there is no news of any casualty. This was not the first time that terrorist from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir have tried to enter Indian territory.

Earlier, At least 3 terrorists were gunned down in a fierce gunfight that broke out on Monday morning between the militants and Jammu and Kashmir security forces in Hakura region of Anantnag district. A cache of ammunition including guns, hand grenades, and bullets was recovered from the encounter site. Post the engagement, J&K authorities have ordered a closure of all the schools and colleges in Srinagar fearing protests after one of the slain militants belonged to Soura area in Srinagar.

(Updating…)

