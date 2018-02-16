During the hearing in the Kashmir stone pelting and terror funding case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has cited some odd reasons to define a Jammu and Kashmir photojournalist as not a real journalist. NIA charge sheet against Kamran Yusuf says he has not covered the positive and developmental events organised by the government and the Army across the Valley. Defending Kamran Yusuf in the court, his counsel Warisha Farasat said that they have many pictures to show that Kamran falls under the definition of a real journalist.

In terror funding and stone pelting case, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has come up with odd observations in charge sheet against a Jammu and Kashmir photojournalist Kamran Yusuf. Following the observations, NIA has citied ‘not covering developmental activity of any government department’ or ‘inauguration of a hospital or a school’ or ‘statement of any political party in power’ as the evidence to consider Kamran Yusuf as not a ‘real journalist’. The central investigation agency had filed a charge sheet against 12 people including the Yusuf in the Valley on January 18. The journalist was arrested by the NIA on September 5 for his alleged involvement in ‘stone pelting events.

During Kamran Yusuf’s hearing, NIA produced these documents before Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat. The court has scheduled January 19 as the next date of hearing. The charge sheet has also praised the Army and para-military forces for its social work such as blood donation camps, free medical check-up, skill development or ifitar party across the valley for the betterment of people. The charge sheet criticised the Kamran Yusuf for not taking up any images or video of these activities. NIA said we found no positive images and videos of events that took place in the valley in the Yousuf’s Digital devices such as mobile and laptop. They are the clear indication that Yousuf is partial about its coverage in the Valley. He had only covered activities which are anti-national and earn money by selling these footages.

In the charge sheet, the NIA listed the “moral duty of a journalist” and observed: “Had he been a real journalist/stringer by profession, he may have performed one of the moral duty of a journalist which is to cover the activities and happening (good or bad) in his jurisdiction. He had never covered any developmental activity of any Government Department/Agency, any inauguration of Hospital, School Building, Road, Bridge, statement of a political party in power or any other social/developmental activity by the state government or Govt of India.”

As per the observations of NIA, Yusuf is not a professional journalist because he did not receive training from any journalism institute. He is unaware of the duties and ethics of a journalist. NIA charge sheet says Yusuf has covered all the videos with a particular intention to cover anti-national activities and then sell the videos to local media for publication. Defending Yusuf in the court, his counsel Warisha Farasat said, “We have many pictures to show that Kamran falls under the definition of a real journalist”.