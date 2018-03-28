A fierce gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists holed up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani belt in Rajouri district on Wednesday. The alert troops have prevented the attacks while the encounter is still going on between the suspected militants in the forest area of Talha village near the Line of Control (LoC).

A fierce gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists holed up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani belt in Rajouri district on Wednesday. Reports said that the terrorists were planning for multiple attacks on defence installations in Sunderbani. The alert troops have prevented the attacks while the encounter is still going on between the suspected militants in the forest area of Talha village near the Line of Control (LoC). “A group of armed men were seen moving near CRPF and BSF camp in Rawari Tala-Sada area of Sunderbani on Wednesday morning,” police sources said.

Earlier, government forces claimed they have recovered three bags of explosives outside a paramilitary camp in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani. The district administration has ordered the closure of schools in the area as a “precautionary measure”. After reports of “suspicious movement”, a search operation was launched in the area. The search operation has been going on for the past four days. Till now, the security forces and police have grabbed a group of 3 to 4 militants in the morning near Sunderbani town.

The militants had reportedly snuck into Rajouri district from across the Line of Control some four days ago. “We cannot tell the exact number of people hiding in the area but the search operation is on. As the operation progresses, we will inform you the further details,” said SSP Rajouri. He further added the area is sealed and the encounter is going on.

