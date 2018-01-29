A 19-year-old girl was molested by an unidentified man on board the Konark Express in the wee hours on Sunday. The train was leaving the Thane station when the incident took place. The girl tweeted the entire incident on her Twitter handle tagging the Central railways and other police officials.

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was molested by an unidentified man on board the Konark Express in the wee hours on Sunday. The train was leaving the Thane station when the incident took place. The girl tweeted about the incident immediately. According to her tweet, the molester was wearing a black hoodie. she was busy brushing her teeth at the sink near the train’s door when he touched her inappropriately. She also added that he would have pulled her down from the train if she hadn’t shouted for help. The people started gathering after her shout, which saved her from the mishappening. The girl is a resident of Nallasopara and was traveling from Bhubaneswar with her sister.

According to the Thane railway police, they did not receive any phone call regarding the matter. “We received the information through her tweets. After verification, we registered the FIR against an unknown person under Section 354 of IPC (assault or criminal force used on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and further investigations are on. Our officers visited her home and recorded her statement. We also start searching for CCTV footage at Thane station,” said Samadhan Pawar, DCP, GRP (CR).

"I want him to get caught and punished because he will keep trying his luck. There must be CCTV cameras at Thane station. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with a backpack, had a dark complexion," she said in her tweet. The police are going through every detail that has provided by the victim. The police are going through the CCTV footage covered by the CCTV near the spot.