Holi is supposed to be the festival of colours, a time when people come together to play and laugh, forget and forgive, Holi is not even here yet, and the horrid stories are already rolling in. Doing rounds on social media is the account of Delhi University student, which she shared on Instagram. The 18-year-old girl, whose identity is not being revealed, says she was hit by a balloon filled with semen.

When Holi is around the corner you expect to hear stories like ‘Water balloons thrown outside XYZ college’ or ‘Women molested during Holi party’ or about some group of hooligans that decided to drug girls or get too touchy with a tagline tattooed on their actions “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai”. With the world moving towards technological advancements and creative thinking, why should stalking and molesting techniques stay old? This year the new trend that is going around is that of semen-filled balloons.

Yes! Allegedly men have now found a new use of their god given, all-powerful semen, by filling them in water balloons and throwing them on women. In a recent molestation case, an LSR student took to Instagram to talk about the ordeal she faced when a balloon was thrown at her in Delhi’s Amar Colony. “Not a minute of our short rickshaw ride had passed when there came flying my way a liquid filled balloon of sorts, hitting me square in the hip. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn’t water. Of course, at that point of time, I didn’t guess what it really was. Not even close to what it really was. You see, nobody had thrown semen at me before yesterday, or any other substance for that matter.Only when I returned to my hostel to hear another friend of mine talking about semen-flinging that was currently the Holi fad in the back market area, did I realise what had been thrown at me,” the victim said.

If you think this is the sole incident, then you are wrong. This is the latest sick fad that is going around the Delhi University, recently an incident occurred at Jesus and Mary College as well. A JMC student was hit with a semen filled balloon when she was inside a bus at Sagarpur bus stop and she took to Facebook to talk about her ordeal. While LSR student council has increased security and sent out notices, JMC students are organising a march today in front of the police headquarters in ITO to demand security from the police.

While as a woman it infuriated me, but then even the idea of throwing water balloons from a distance at a certain speed which causes you immense pain when it hits infuriates me. As a victim of many water balloon incidents, I have always hated the idea of freedom that Holi brings with it. Being forceful, causing pain, rubbing colours on someones face just seems absurd no matter what gender. But as a curious human being, I ask myself is every white, foul-smelling material semen? Can a man produce enough semen to fill up a balloon enough for it to be thrown at someone? Can someone even tell there is semen if they mixed it with water? The math does not add up in my head but then I have never been hit with a semen-filled balloon either.

Many are going to tag me anti-feminist for not blindly trusting the news, but as then human beings have this nature of believing the worst of every situation. The last time the news of semen being found on a woman’s pants went around after a concert, the same was later identified as fake, so my trust issues are not wrong. I am not saying that nothing was thrown at these women, I am not saying that the liquid inside was foul, all I am saying is that what is the confirmation of it being semen? Can it even be semen? Who knows! The women protesting should not demand security just because semen-filled balloons were thrown, they should demand it because balloons were thrown without permission because much worse can happen tomorrow because sexual harassment is an issue much bigger than balloons.

