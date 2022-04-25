Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India, and Meenakshi Lekhi, India's minister of state for external affairs and culture, unveiled a mural at Connaught Place that depicts and pays tribute to three Indian-Jewish actresses.

To commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Israel embassy in India has collaborated with Delhi Street Art to create and execute a wall art project. Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, and Meenakshi Lekhi, India’s minister of state for external affairs and culture, unveiled a mural in Connaught Place on Monday that depicts and pays tribute to three Indian-Jewish actresses who made a mark in the early years of Indian cinema: Esther Victoria Abraham- Pramila, Sulochana – Ruby Myers, and Nadira- Florence Ezekiel.

Gilon quoted “Thank you Meenakshi Lekhi, NDMC and to Delhi Street Art who helped us add more colour to the city. Today, we are revealing this mural, reminding us of the work of three extraordinary actresses from the Jewish community in India, and in doing so we are also revealing another layer of the unique cultural connection between India and Israel,”

Gilon also said that “women from a small community who have paved a path for other women to be bold and fearless, and left a mark on what is today, the largest film industry in the world, Bollywood”. Hoping the characters on the artwork will inspire the passerby.

Yogesh Saini, the originator of Delhi Street Art, and his team created the mural. The art took them seven days to prepare.