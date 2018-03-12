Theni forest fire in Tamil Nadu: The rescue operations in the affected are in full swing with the Indian Air Force and the local security forces combining to fasten the process. An advanced light helicopter and at least 16 commandos of the Garud Commando Force and four choppers from the Indian Air Force were also put into action by the Defence Ministry to pace up the rescue operations.

The rescue operations are underway in Theni Tamil Nadu, where a massive fire engulfed the Kurangani forest. The fire which has so far claimed nine lives and injured as many as 11 people, was contained by the combined efforts of the Indian Air Force and the local police. 4 women, 4 men and a child were among the 9 people who were reported dead in the fire. At least 27 people have so far been rescued from the affected forest area, out of which 18 are being treated at a nearby hospital. The security forces are making continuous efforts with the help of the locals to rescue the maximum number of people and take them into safer areas.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier confirmed that an advanced light helicopter (ALH) was put into service in the Kurangani hills in Tamil Nadu’s Theni to bring the rescue operations in full swing. “We are also bringing in an ALH, which is a light helicopter so that the manoeuvrability will be better because this cliff is almost a vertical hillock, which goes up very sharply and it is not much not of a level ground where they can land.” Sitharaman had said. At least 16 commandos of the Garud Commando Force and four choppers from the Indian Air Force were also put into action by the Defence Ministry to pace up the rescue operations. Here are some of the latest visuals from the affected site which shows the local police force helping the victims along with the Air Force officers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after taking cognizance of the situation had approached the Defence Minister for help in controlling the situation. A temporary helipad had been set up near Bodi foothills where two groups of 24 trekkers from the Chennai Trekking Club and 12 from Erode and Tiruppur were camping. Two helicopters were sent for surveying the area by the Indian Air Force. Commandos were also deployed to carry the body of the deceased on higher terrains from where they can be carried away by the helicopters. “At the moment, the report is that the guards are trying to lift the bodies of the dead to a higher plain, from where you can have the helicopters go and carry them down. So there are two helicopters waiting to do this particular activity,” said Sitharaman.

The fire which broke out on Sunday in Tamil Nadu engulfed a large part of the Kurangani hills, with a number of trekkers caught in the blaze. Nine of the 36 trekkers have been confirmed dead and the rescued are being treated. As per a Tamil Nadu Forest Department official, the trek organisers had not obtained the necessary permissions from the authorities and were on the adventure without the required permission. The group of trekkers as a part of International Women’s Day celebrations had decided to take up the trekking adventure.

