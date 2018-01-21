Just ahead assembly elections in Tripura, the northeastern states such as Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya commemorated their 46th Foundation Day with several programmes and events, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi wish the citizenry of the states on the occasion and hoped that they will continue to achieve new heights. The function was held in Tripura, at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan where Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, academician Mihir Deb and Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary ML Dey spoke.

The three northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on Sunday celebrated their 46th Foundation Day with various programmes and events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the three states on the occasion and said he hoped they will continue to achieve new heights in all-round development. In view of the next month’s Assembly elections in Tripura and Meghalaya, the statehood day celebrations in these two states were low-key.

In Tripura, the main function was held at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan where Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, renowned academician Mihir Deb and Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary ML Dey spoke about the state’s success in the past 45 years. Deb, also President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, said that as the state was already power surplus, this must be utilised for industrialisation and generation of more employment.

“The northeastern states have huge opportunities in developing tourism. Through tourism, numerous problems, including unemployment, would be resolved,” he added. In Imphal, Governor Najma Heptulla wished the people on the occasion. In her message, the Governor said: “Manipur attained statehood on January 21, 1972, after it became a member state of the Indian Union.”Statehood Day is always remembered by the people with pride and happiness, a joyous occasion to celebrate and walk alongside other states in taking the country forward.

“It is also a day for introspection as to what we have achieved so far and evolved a strategy to move forward for a secure tomorrow. Our state has progressed as a result of our collective efforts and we have come a long way since the day of our statehood. “The statehood day celebrations in Meghalaya involved a series of events, including sports meets. The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.