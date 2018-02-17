The Police have arrested three main accused who were involved in an assault case of the software engineer Lavanya jangath, who was on the way to her to the office. The assaulter snatched her high-end mobile phone and her gold chain 1.5 sovereigns.Earlier the Police claimed the attacked was carried out by a single man later on the investigation took another round and the Police claimed they have cracked the case by arresting three persons.

A 30-year-old software engineer Lavanya Jangath, who was ambushed and assaulted when she was on the way to her office. while riding her two-wheeler on Thalambur-Perumbakkam road was stopped by a man and he hit Lavanya on her head with an iron rod. The assaulter snatched her high-end mobile phone and her gold chain 1.5 sovereigns. Earlier the Police claimed the attacked was carried out by a single man later on the investigation took another round and the Police claimed that they have cracked the case by arresting three persons. The police revealed the details of the arrested as Vinayaka Moorthy(20), the main suspect who had a murder for a gain case pending against him, Narayana Moorthy (19) and Logesh (19), all the accused belong to the Tsunami Quarters in Semmencheri.

Lavanya had gone to a private company in Guindy for project related work and was moving to her sister’s place situated in Nookampalayam.However, the police said her sister has told that she was unaware that Lavanya was coming to her residence. Lavanya took Thalambur-Perumbakkam road to reach to her sisters place Vinayaka Moorthy the main suspect attacked Lavanya with a sickle, the victim suffered a cut injury on her face, and she was dragged across the road and then dropped in a vacant land.

The attacker fled with her three sovereign chains, iPhone and her two-wheeler. The victim, however, managed to come on the road and fell unconscious. A few passerby on the road had spotted her who then approached the Police. Lavanya is the resident of Vijayawada district and has rented a room at Thalambur, however, Police has recovered her two-wheeler and mobile phone.