The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a constituted resolution on Friday urging the Union government to consider the state government’s request to send Rs 123 crore in humanitarian aid to Sri Lankans suffering from the country’s economic crisis, with rice, life-saving drugs, and milk powder for children.

“The Tamil Nadu government is unable to offer relief to the people of Sri Lanka immediately. It can only be done with the Union government’s authorization and through the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka. I made this proposal shortly after the island nation’s economic problems began, and I later asked the Prime Minister and the Minister of External Affairs to do so. The Union government, on the other hand, has yet to respond. In the meantime, the situation in Sri Lanka has deteriorated “Stalin stated that he was moving the resolution.

The Chief Minister further stated that any assistance would only be useful if it was provided in a timely manner. As a result, the Tamil Nadu government decided to pass a resolution in this regard and send it to the Union government.

Tamil Nadu has chosen to provide Rs 123 crore in humanitarian relief, comprising 40,000 tonnes of grains costing Rs 80 crore, life-saving medications worth Rs 28 crore, and 500 tonnes of milk powder worth Rs 15 crore, according to him.

Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resolution was backed by all political parties in the House. A few political parties have pledged to donate one month’s salary of their MLAs to aid the Sri Lankan people, while Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam has said that he and his family will contribute Rs 50 lakh. “The Deputy Leader of the Opposition has declared his contribution in the House so that others will follow suit,” the Chief Minister remarked, praising Panneerselvam’s efforts.

The Chief Minister, in proposing the motion, stated, “On March 31, I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to grant the required authority to send humanitarian supplies to the Sri Lankan Tamils. When they learned of this, certain Lankan Tamil politicians and Tamil organisations demanded that the aid be provided to the entire country, not just the Lankan Tamils, because everyone is affected by the current crisis. This plea has made an impression on me. This is Tamil culture, and it demonstrates Sri Lankan Tamils’ generosity. As a result, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to send aid to the Sri Lankan people” quoted the Chief Minister.