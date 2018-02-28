After the tragic incident which took place in Palakkad district when a tribal was flogged to death for allegedly stealing rise by a violent mob and weeks after a youth Congress was killed in Kannur district, another brutal crime took place in Kerala's Malappuram district. As the man, Ayub tried to assault a homeless woman living at Manjeri's IGBT bus, he faced resistance by the woman and her toddler. As a sign of revenge, the assailant slashed the leg of her young child.

The accused identified as Ayub, is a habitual offender, according to report published by India Today. The assailant drew out a sharp-edged knife and inflicted a deep cut on the 9-month-old baby girl’s leg to avenge his failed rape attempt. The woman along with her son resisted rape attempt, and both of them escaped uninjured, according to media reports. The homeless woman’s husband filed a complaint with the police, however, he claimed that the police failed to act in spite of informing them about the attack shortly after the horrific incident.

The recent incident took place in Palakkad in Kerala gained limelight when a frenzied mob flogged a tribal youth to death for allegedly stealing rice and posted selfies with him on social media which created a massive uproar. The victim, identified as Madhu was scrutinised later stripped him and tied his hands with his own bottom wear. After the incident, the victim was handed over to the police but he died on the way to the police station.

