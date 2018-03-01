Months after the Bengaluru metro language signboard row, South Western railways has decided that railway tickets in Karnataka will now be printed in Kannada soon. Many people who were unhappy with the Central government three language policy in the state welcomed the decision. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed the development and said the decision will help the railway commuters.

In a bid to promote local language, South Western Railway has decided that railway tickets in Karnataka will now be printed in Kannada soon. Currently, the railway tickets are only printed in Hindi and English. Confirming the development, South Western Railway officials said the tickets available at railway stations ticket counter will only be printed in Kannada, tickets booked online are yet to be made available in the local language. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal writing on his twitter about the development said, “Govt introduces Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at railway stations in Karnataka to reduce congestion at ticket counters.

For the convenience of commuters, tickets will also have info. in Kannada. Passengers can book tickets through UTS Mobile Ticketing app. Piyush Goyal also shared a sample image of the ticket to print in Kannada. The Indian Railways’ passenger amenities committee had approved a proposal to print tickets in the local language from January 1, 2018. Expressing their views on the Twitter about the decision, one of the users Amarnath S said, “It is an impact of our fight against Hindi Imposition. We have been demanding for services in Kannada both in the Government and Private Sectors. We have run multiple campaigns demanding various companies and govt bodies in my language.”

Many Protesters have appreciated the Railways’s decision. Karnataka is not the only state in demanding the inclusion of local languages. Its neighbourhood state Tamil Nadu has also demanded that tickets and official forms for jobs application and other social services should be available in the local Language and asked the Centre to implement two-state policy in the state, Tamil and English instead of three state policy.

According to state government statistics, Karnataka has more than 37 million Kannada native speakers. Language is a longstanding issue in the state of Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier protested the use of Hindi in Bengaluru Metro Signboards. Siddaramaiah said the three-language formula is not acceptable and the decision should be reviewed by the Central government.

