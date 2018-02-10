The Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Friday said that he has begun to fear now because even girls have started drinking beer. Parrikar, an IIT-Mumbai alumnus, also said the use of drugs in educational institutions is not a new phenomenon. He said on August 13 last year after he gave directions to the police, at least 170 people were arrested for peddling drugs in the state.

Addressing a gathering of students at the first edition of the State Youth Parliament organised by Legislature Secretariat, Porvorim, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday spoke about the negative effects of drinking and said he is worried that “girls have also started drinking beer” now. He said the tolerance limit is being crossed. Sharing his experience while he was studying at IIT-Mumbai, he said drugs are no longer a new phenomenon and that he knew of a group in his college that used to deal with ganja. He also said that a section of boys in his college was also obsessed with pornography.

“I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,” said Parrikar. I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about these people who are sitting here,” he said addressing the State Youth Parliament, an event organised by the state Legislature Department in Goa. Manohar Parrikar, while speaking on the use of drugs in educational institutes, said that the government has launched a crackdown on the drug trade in the state and will continue to do so till the drugs are out of sight.

The Goa CM said on August 13 last year after he gave directions to the police, at least 170 people were arrested for peddling drugs in the state. “On August 13 (2017), after that more than 170 people were arrested for drug peddling, I gave directions. As per our law, if there is a small quantity, a person gets bailed out in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient… but at least the guilty are caught,” the Chief Minister said.

Goa, one of most sought-after tourist destinations, is visited by large numbers of international and domestic tourists each year for its white sand beaches, nightlife, places of worship and world heritage architecture. It stands at the 6th number in the Top 10 Nightlife cities in the world in National Geographic Travel.