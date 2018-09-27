A 6-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gangraped by 3 minors, including her cousin in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Thursday, September 27. Following the revelation, her parents registered a complaint against the accused, the boys have been detained.

A 6-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped by 3 minors, including her cousin brother in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday, September 27. The incident took place on September 21 when the child was raped by 3 boys near her residence in Datoda village of Indore, as reported by the Times of India. Among the accused, 2 are Class 8 students. The 3rd boy is in CLass 7.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nagendra Singh, the girl earlier did not inform about the incident to her parents, but as her health deteriorated, she confronted the incident to her elder sister. Following the revelation, her parents registered a complaint against the accused, the boys have been detained and have been booked under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 3 school boys also belong from tribal community and one of them is the girl child’s cousin brother, added Superintendent Singh.

The girl child is currently undergoing a medical treatment in an Indore hospital and her condition is reportedly out of any sign of danger and a probe is underway.

On September 1 19-year-old girl was abducted while she was on her way to her coaching centre. She was taken to a room near tube well in Rewari area of Haryana, where she was drugged and gang-raped by 3 men.

The Haryana Police earlier this week arrested all the 3 accused in the Rewari gang rape case. They are taken into custody by Special Investigation Team from Satnali in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

