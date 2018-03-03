Tripura Assembly Election 2018 results will be out on Saturday when the northeastern state will undergo counting of votes. CPI-M, which has ruled the state unchallenged for 25 years now, will be looking to extend their reign to another 5 years but if the Exit Polls results are to be believed then BJP is all set to form a government in Tripura.

Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stretch its stronghold in North East by conquering people’s mandate of Tripura or will it be Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) reigning supreme once again in the state? Only Saturday will decide the fate of the two political parties in the fray when counting of votes will be held. The Tripura Assembly elections 2018 were conducted on February 18 and a massive 89.9% voter turnout was registered on the day.

Earlier, BJP spearhead Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president Amit Shah left no stone unturned in their attempt to woo the voters of the 60-member Assembly. However, on the election day, voting for only 59 states was conducted due to the death of a CPI(M) candidate. If the Exit Polls are to be believed, the BJP is all set to overthrow the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government which has ruled the northeastern state for 25 years.

In India’s 65-year-old electoral history, the CPI-M has never before come in direct electoral battle with the BJP. A total of 292 candidates, including 23 women and many independents, are in the fray. The ruling CPI-M has fielded 56 candidates, leaving one seat each to its Left Front partners — the Communist Party of India, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 50 seats and left nine seats for its ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The Congress fielded candidates for all 59 constituencies. However, its official nominee, Sukumar Chandra Das in Kakraban-Shalgarha Assembly seat (Scheduled Caste reserved seat), withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP. The Trinamool Congress has fielded 24 candidates. Of 60 seats, 20 are reserved for tribals and 10 for Scheduled Caste.

10:40 AM | After the early trends have given a comfortable lead with 32 seats to BJP, party workers in Agartala office were seen celebrating. There is a mood of buoyancy among BJP leaders and supporters as they are hoping to dethrone Manik Sarkar from the helm after 25 long years.

10:30 AM | BJP leader and MoS Home, Kiren Rijiju has banged the drums of victory for his party saying, “The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming governments in all three (Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland).

10:20 AM | Current trends show that the Left Front is leading with 31 seats while BJP is giving stiff competition to Manik Sarkar’s party with 28 seats. Congress has been absolutely abysmal during the early hours of vote counting as it has failed to garner a single seat so far.

10:10 AM | Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himanta Biswa Sarma was quite optimistic about his party’s performance in Tripura Elections 2018. “Trends are encouraging, I am hopeful and confident that BJP will form the government in Tripura,” added Sarma.

10:00 AM | While speaking to media about Tripura Assembly Elections 2018, Brinda Karat of Communist Party of India said, “We are very confident, let more rounds of counting complete, our leads are going to get much bigger.”

09:40 AM | State president Biplab Kumar Deb is leading from Banamalipur seat and PWD Minister Tripura Badal Choudury is leading from Hrishyamukh constituency.

09:35 AM | Seeing the earlier trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP

09:30 AM | The early counting of postal ballots have been conducted and CPI-M (27) comfortably sits ahead of rivals BJP (25) in the vote count. Congress is virtually out of contention from the state with only 2 seats so far.

09:15 AM | After one hour of counting, the Left is leading with 25 seats while BJP is following closely with 23 seats. Congress has fared poorly so far garnering just 2 seats so far.

09:00 AM | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading from his seat in Dhanpur with a bog margin already. He is touted to retain his constituency.

08:50 AM | The election for Charilam constituency, which was countermanded due to the death of CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, will be held on March 12. The counting is scheduled for March 15.

08:45 AM | The Left Front has managed to stay ahead of marauding BJP in the vote count so far while Congress is yet to open account. BJP candidate Sudip Roy Barman is leading in the capital city of Agartala.

8:30 AM | The counting of postal ballots is being conducted first. By the look of it till now, CPI-M is understood to be leading with 6 seats while BJP is closely following them with 5 seats.

08:00 AM | COUNTING BEGINS.

07:45 AM | The anticipation among voters is at its highest while the vote counting officials have a long and crucial day ahead. The vote counting will begin in just a while.

07:30 AM | Additional Chief Electoral Officer Tapas Roy told media that 59 counting halls would be set up 20 locations across Tripura to count votes simultaneously of all the 59 assembly constituencies. He said that metal detectors and six CCTVs in each counting hall would be installed while videography would be done to record the entire counting process. First, the postal ballot would be counted and the votes of EVMs.

Prohibitory orders 144 Cr Pc has been promulgated in and around the all 20 counting places as precautionary measures. The Election Commission has appointed 27 general observers to oversee the counting process.

07:15 AM | Despite large-scale snags in VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) and EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), over 92 per cent (excluding 50,770 postal ballots) of Tripura’s 2,536,589 voters cast their votes in February 18 peaceful elections in 59 of the 60 Assembly seats, setting a new record in the electoral history of India.

07:00 AM | Heavy security has been deployed at the counting centres across Tripura. Rapid Action Force (RAF) officials are guarding the centres in the capital city of Agartala.

