The juggernaut of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its spearhead Narendra Modi has routed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Tripura and will form a government in the state after securing a resounding victory in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2018. The magnitude of BJP’s victory is huge because they have ousted the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front from the helm of the northeastern state which they ruled for 25 years. BJP stormed to power by garnering 40 seats out of the total 59, one wasn’t contested due to a candidate’s death, while the Communist Party could only manage 18 seats.
The biggest blow was sustained by Indian National Congress which failed to secure a single seat on the crucial vote counting day. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was able to salvage the sinking performance of his party by winning Dhanpur constituency by a margin of 2224 votes. Diplab Kumar Deb, who is seen as the leading CM candidate for BJP, won the Banmalipur constituency by more than 5,000 votes.
Constituency – Name of Candidate – Name of Party
- Simna- Brishaketu Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura
- Mohanpur – Ratan Lal Nath – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Bamutia – Krishnadhan Das – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Barjala – Dilip Kumar Das – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Khayerpur – Ratan Chakraborty – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Agartala – Sudip Roy Barman -Bharatiya Janata Party
- Ramnagar
- Town Bordowali-
- Banamalipur – Biplab Kumar Deb – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Majlishpur – Sushanta Chowdhury – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Mandaibazar – Dhirendra Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura
- Takarjala – Narendra Chandra Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura
- Pratapgarh – Rebati Mohan Das – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Badharghat- Dilip Sarkar -Bharatiya Janata Party
- Kamalasagar – Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Bishalgarh – Bhanulal Saha – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Golaghati – Birendra Kishore Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Suryamaninagar – Ram Prasad Paul – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Charilam –
- Boxanagar – Sahid Choudhuri – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Nalchar – Subhash Chandra Das – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Sonamura
- Dhanpur –
- Ramchandraghat – Prasanta Debbarma – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
- Khowai – Nirmal Biswas – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Asharambari – Mevar Kr Jamatia – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
- Kalyanpur Pramodenagar – Pinaki Das Chowdhury – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Teliamura –
- Krishnapur – Atul Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Bagma – Ram Pada Jamatia – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Radhakishorepur – Pranajit Singha Roy – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Matarbari – Biplab Kumar Ghosh – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Kakraban Salgarh – Ratan Kumar Bhowmik – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Rajnagar – Sudhan Das – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Belonia – Arun Chnadra Bhuamik – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Santirbazar
- Hrishyamukh – Badal Choudhury – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Jolaibari
- Manu
- Sabroom
- Ampinagar
- Amarpur
- Karbook – Burba Mohan Tripura – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Raima Valley – Dhananjoy Tripura – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
- Kamalpur
- Surma
- Ambassa – Parimal Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Karmachhara
- Chawmanu – Sambhu Lal Chakma – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Pabiachhara
- Fatikroy
- Chandipur – Tapan Chakraborti – Communist Party of India (Marxist)
- Kailashahar
- Kadamtala Kurti
- Bagbassa
- Dharmanagar
- Jubarajnagar
- Panisagar
- Pencharthal – Santana Chakma – Bharatiya Janata Party
- Kanchanpur – Prem Kumar Reang – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura
