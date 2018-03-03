The juggernaut of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its spearhead Narendra Modi has routed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Tripura and will form a government in the state after securing a resounding victory in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2018. The magnitude of BJP’s victory is huge because they have ousted the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front from the helm of the northeastern state which they ruled for 25 years. BJP stormed to power by garnering 40 seats out of the total 59, one wasn’t contested due to a candidate’s death, while the Communist Party could only manage 18 seats.

The biggest blow was sustained by Indian National Congress which failed to secure a single seat on the crucial vote counting day. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was able to salvage the sinking performance of his party by winning Dhanpur constituency by a margin of 2224 votes. Diplab Kumar Deb, who is seen as the leading CM candidate for BJP, won the Banmalipur constituency by more than 5,000 votes.

Assembly Election Result 2013
Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin
Agartala 6
SUDIP ROY BARMAN

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 2762
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
KRISHNA MAJUMDER
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
2715 Counting In Progress SUDIP ROY BARMAN Indian National Congress 2762
Amarpur 42 RANJIT DAS
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
PARIMAL DEBNATH
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
1866 Counting In Progress MANORANJAN ACHARJEE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4022
Ambassa 47 PARIMAL DEBBARMA
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
BHARAT REANG
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
3120 Counting In Progress LALIT KUMAR DEBBARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1054
Ampinagar 41 SINDHU CHANDRA JAMATIA
Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 7
Won In : 1
Trailing In : 1
DANIEL JAMATIA

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Result : WON
Margin : 2784
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
3427 Counting In Progress DANIEL JAMATIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2784
Asharambari 26 MEVAR KR JAMATIA
Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 7
Won In : 1
Trailing In : 1
AGHORE DEB BARMA
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
6987 Result Declared AGHORE DEBBARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7217
Badharghat 14
DILIP SARKAR

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 643
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
JHARNA DAS(BAIDYA)
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
4035 Counting In Progress DILIP SARKAR Indian National Congress 643
Bagbassa 55
BIJITA NATH

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Result : WON
Margin : 2932
Communist Party of India (Marxist) PRADIP KUMAR NATH
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
174 Counting In Progress BIJITA NATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2932
Bagma 30 RAM PADA JAMATIA
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
NARESH CHANDRA JAMATIA

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Result : WON
Margin : 4075
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
2377 Counting In Progress NARESH CHANDRA JAMATIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4075
Bamutia 3
HARICHARAN SARKAR

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Result : WON
Margin : 2750
Communist Party of India (Marxist) KRISHNADHAN DAS
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
304 Counting In Progress HARICHARAN SARKAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2750
Banamalipur 9 BIPLAB KUMAR DEB
Bharatiya Janata Party

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 32
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 18
AMAL CHAKRABORTY
Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 19
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 36
5294 Counting In Progress GOPAL CHANDRA ROY Indian National Congress 5762

