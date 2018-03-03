Tripura Election results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP has registered a resounding victory in Tripura with an overwhelming majority while CPI-M tasted a miserable defeat after securing just 18 seats. Congress was the worst performer in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2018 as it failed to garner a single constituency. Here is the complete list of winners from each constituency of Tripura.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling booth, during the Tripura Assembly elections in Raj Nagar, Agartala | IANS

The juggernaut of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its spearhead Narendra Modi has routed Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Tripura and will form a government in the state after securing a resounding victory in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2018. The magnitude of BJP’s victory is huge because they have ousted the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front from the helm of the northeastern state which they ruled for 25 years. BJP stormed to power by garnering 40 seats out of the total 59, one wasn’t contested due to a candidate’s death, while the Communist Party could only manage 18 seats.

The biggest blow was sustained by Indian National Congress which failed to secure a single seat on the crucial vote counting day. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was able to salvage the sinking performance of his party by winning Dhanpur constituency by a margin of 2224 votes. Diplab Kumar Deb, who is seen as the leading CM candidate for BJP, won the Banmalipur constituency by more than 5,000 votes.

Constituency – Name of Candidate – Name of Party

Simna- Brishaketu Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura Mohanpur – Ratan Lal Nath – Bharatiya Janata Party Bamutia – Krishnadhan Das – Bharatiya Janata Party Barjala – Dilip Kumar Das – Bharatiya Janata Party Khayerpur – Ratan Chakraborty – Bharatiya Janata Party Agartala – Sudip Roy Barman -Bharatiya Janata Party Ramnagar Town Bordowali- Banamalipur – Biplab Kumar Deb – Bharatiya Janata Party Majlishpur – Sushanta Chowdhury – Bharatiya Janata Party Mandaibazar – Dhirendra Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura Takarjala – Narendra Chandra Debbarma – Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura Pratapgarh – Rebati Mohan Das – Bharatiya Janata Party Badharghat- Dilip Sarkar -Bharatiya Janata Party Kamalasagar – Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Bishalgarh – Bhanulal Saha – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Golaghati – Birendra Kishore Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party Suryamaninagar – Ram Prasad Paul – Bharatiya Janata Party Charilam – Boxanagar – Sahid Choudhuri – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Nalchar – Subhash Chandra Das – Bharatiya Janata Party Sonamura Dhanpur – Ramchandraghat – Prasanta Debbarma – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura Khowai – Nirmal Biswas – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Asharambari – Mevar Kr Jamatia – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura Kalyanpur Pramodenagar – Pinaki Das Chowdhury – Bharatiya Janata Party Teliamura – Krishnapur – Atul Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party Bagma – Ram Pada Jamatia – Bharatiya Janata Party Radhakishorepur – Pranajit Singha Roy – Bharatiya Janata Party Matarbari – Biplab Kumar Ghosh – Bharatiya Janata Party Kakraban Salgarh – Ratan Kumar Bhowmik – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajnagar – Sudhan Das – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Belonia – Arun Chnadra Bhuamik – Bharatiya Janata Party Santirbazar Hrishyamukh – Badal Choudhury – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Jolaibari Manu Sabroom Ampinagar Amarpur Karbook – Burba Mohan Tripura – Bharatiya Janata Party Raima Valley – Dhananjoy Tripura – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura Kamalpur Surma Ambassa – Parimal Debbarma – Bharatiya Janata Party Karmachhara Chawmanu – Sambhu Lal Chakma – Bharatiya Janata Party Pabiachhara Fatikroy Chandipur – Tapan Chakraborti – Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kailashahar Kadamtala Kurti Bagbassa Dharmanagar Jubarajnagar Panisagar Pencharthal – Santana Chakma – Bharatiya Janata Party Kanchanpur – Prem Kumar Reang – Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura

Here’s the complete list of winners from Tripura:

Result Status Status Known For 59 out of 60 Constituencies Assembly Election Result 2013 Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin 2 3 4 5 6 Next >> Agartala 6 SUDIP ROY BARMAN i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 2762 Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 KRISHNA MAJUMDER Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 2715 Counting In Progress SUDIP ROY BARMAN Indian National Congress 2762 Amarpur 42 RANJIT DAS Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 PARIMAL DEBNATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 1866 Counting In Progress MANORANJAN ACHARJEE Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4022 Ambassa 47 PARIMAL DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 BHARAT REANG Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 3120 Counting In Progress LALIT KUMAR DEBBARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1054 Ampinagar 41 SINDHU CHANDRA JAMATIA Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 7 Won In : 1 Trailing In : 1 DANIEL JAMATIA i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist) Result : WON Margin : 2784 Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 3427 Counting In Progress DANIEL JAMATIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2784 Asharambari 26 MEVAR KR JAMATIA Indigenousn People’s Front Of Tripura i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 7 Won In : 1 Trailing In : 1 AGHORE DEB BARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 6987 Result Declared AGHORE DEBBARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7217 Badharghat 14 DILIP SARKAR i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 643 Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 JHARNA DAS(BAIDYA) Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 4035 Counting In Progress DILIP SARKAR Indian National Congress 643 Bagbassa 55 BIJITA NATH i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist) Result : WON Margin : 2932 Communist Party of India (Marxist) PRADIP KUMAR NATH Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 174 Counting In Progress BIJITA NATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2932 Bagma 30 RAM PADA JAMATIA Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 NARESH CHANDRA JAMATIA i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist) Result : WON Margin : 4075 Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 2377 Counting In Progress NARESH CHANDRA JAMATIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4075 Bamutia 3 HARICHARAN SARKAR i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist) Result : WON Margin : 2750 Communist Party of India (Marxist) KRISHNADHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 304 Counting In Progress HARICHARAN SARKAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2750 Banamalipur 9 BIPLAB KUMAR DEB Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 32 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 18 AMAL CHAKRABORTY Communist Party of India (Marxist) i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 19 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 36 5294 Counting In Progress GOPAL CHANDRA ROY Indian National Congress 5762

