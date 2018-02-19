Tripura Assembly Elections which took place on Sunday, February 18, witnessed a robust 78% voting. With nearly 47,000 first time voters in the elections, young voters have been demanding some alterations in the political fabric of the state. Many young voters might have opted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allegiance to the regional tribal party shall result in a massive showdown for the Left.

As the Assembly Elections began on Sunday, February 18, in Tripura with almost 78% of voting with nearly 47,000 first time voters in the elections, young voters have been demanding a whiff of fresh air in the polity of the state. Young voters include Bengalis and Tribals and it is no secret that the Tribal vote in the Left bastion has been a key deciding factor. With 20 reserved seats and 34% vote share, its 19 Tripura Tribes have ensured that the CPM stays as the supreme helm. Nonetheless, BJP’s alliance with the regional tribal Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which is contesting 9 seats in the polls and remaining 51 by the BJP along with many first time voters, the Left bastion shall face some massive showdown.

In Golaghati Assembly constituency which is a reserved Tribal seat in the Sipaijala district, considered as a red bastion, Deepika Debbarma’s first elections, who is 19 years old, is about change (parivartan). According to her ministers are too old, she asserts on the younger cabinet. Hence, her vote is for the BJP. Another guy lad, Mohammad Alam (19) from Sonamura constituency, which has a large Muslim population has cast his vote for the CPM this time. His family members vote for Congress, but since BJP’s participation in politics in Tripura has been transcending, Mohammad’s family now plans to for the CPM. The young lad dislikes BJP. 22-year-old Sagar Deb from Banamalipur constituency claimed he has seen only one regime and one chief minister since since birth, everyone in this government is old. It’s time for fresh faces. This is his first vote.

The CPM has been facing a major challenge in the state that is unemployment. According to the state’s economic survey 2015-16, in March 2016, nearly 18.7% of the state’s population of 3.7 million were unemployed. Job seekers have been migrated to many states such as Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The 60 seat assembly went to polls on Sunday, and the results shall be announced on 3 March.