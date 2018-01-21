Just ahead of Tripura polls, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury threw jibes at BJP, accusing it of befriending "fissiparous" outfits and "extremist organisations" to defeat the Left Front in Tripura. Yechury said the party was contradicting its own objective and propaganda of "Hindutva nationalism. However, there has been no official confirmation yet of any alliance between BJP and the two Tripura-based tribal outfits.

Accusing the BJP of befriending “fissiparous” outfits and “extremist organisations” to defeat the Left Front in Tripura, the CPI-M on Sunday said the party was contradicting its own objective and propaganda of “Hindutva nationalism”. “It is clear that the BJP is emerging as the anti-Left pole in Tripura. They are targeting to collect all fissiparous friends and also extremist organisations. They have entered into an alliance with IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura). They are negotiating with others also INPT (Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura) etc,” CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said after concluding party’s three day Central Committee meeting here. However, there has been no official confirmation yet of any alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the two Tripura-based tribal outfits.

“On one hand, you have the BJP blabbering on nationalism all over the country and saying that unless somebody says ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, he is not a patriot. (They are) destroying the unity and integrity of the country as part of their Hindutva agenda and Hindutva nationalism while in Tripura, they are actually aligning with those extremist organisations, which were born with the demand that Tripura should be separated from India,” Yechury said. He said that that the IPFT has claimed to have received assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah that their demand for a separate tribal state would be considered positively, and if this was the case, this was the extent of promises that the BJP could agree in order to defeat the Left.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist leader also charged the BJP with attempts to create tension between the tribals and non-tribals in Tripura and said the upcoming election in the state will be “the Waterloo for BJP”. “In Tripura, the basic fight is between us and the BJP combine. Our call to the people is to defeat BJP and its alliances with these fissiparous parties there,” he said. Yechury ruled out the possibility of a tie-up with the Congress, claiming most Congress activists were earlier gobbled up by the Trinamool Congress and the rest have now come under the BJP’s banner.

He accused the BJP of conducting a four-pronged attack on the country and its people and said the CPI-M will work towards mobilising all the secular, democratic forces against it.”We have identified the four-pronged attack on the economic reforms and imposing greater burden on people to create a divide between the rich and the poor in a much bigger way than ever before, secondly the communal polarisation and aggressive pursuit of Hindutva nationalism, thirdly the authoritarian attack on the parliamentary institutions and democratic rights of the people and fourthly to surrender against the US interests and diktats on various fronts that leads to privatisation of our economy and allow maximum profit maximisation,” he added.