In a miraculous escape, two men who were on a bike were caught between two big tigers in a forest somewhere near Maharashtra. According to a video which has gone viral showing two men stuck between two tigers, one at the back of the bike and another at the front, escaped unhurt as the tigers did not seem in any mood to attack them. Take a look at this breathtaking clip showing those few minutes when bikers would have thought that those were going to be their last moments.

According to the video clip, which was shot by some people who were present in a car parked just few meters away from the bikers shows how the two tigers, one near the front wheel of the bike and the other at the rear wheel of the bike, almost took the breath of those two men who would have been fearing for their life when tigers began to walk in circles around them.

