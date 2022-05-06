Akashdeep, 23, of hamlet Peer Kee near Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashandeep, of Faridkot, have been identified as the two accomplices by police.

Two persons were arrested on Friday in Punjab’s Ferozepur and Faridkot for claimed ties to the four men who were caught with IEDs, guns, and ammo in their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal on Thursday.

The four Punjabi males were related to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, according to police. Akashdeep, 23, from hamlet Peer Kee near Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashandeep, from Faridkot, were identified as the four’s accomplices. The two were also in contact with Rinda, according to police.

“Both are accomplices of four people nabbed at Karnal yesterday [Thursday] who were getting bombs, guns, ammunitions…from Pakistan and then distributing them to various sleeper cells…,” a police officer who requested anonymity said.

The two have been charged under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act, according to senior police superintendent (Ferozepur) Charanjit Singh Sohal. “We’re questioning both, and more information will be forthcoming shortly.”

The four men, Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh (Ludhiana), were reportedly on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives and arms when they were apprehended on Thursday based on intelligence from the Intelligence Bureau and Punjab Police.

The vehicle with a Delhi registration number contained a pistol, 30 bullets, three IEDs weighing 2.5 kg apiece, and 1.3 lakh in cash. Rinda allegedly delivered the explosives to them in Ferozepur using a drone.

According to Panipat Police Superintendent Ganga Ram Punia, the four admitted to obtaining the explosives and weaponry from Pakistan during interrogation. “…they were transporting the package to Adilabad in Telangana.” He also mentioned that this was their third consignment for Rinda.

The four were placed on a 10-day police remand and charged with violating the Explosives Substances Act, the Uniform Administrative Procedure Act, and the Indian Penal Code.