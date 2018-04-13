Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he will not allow the Ratnagiri refinery to be set up. Yesterday, a MoU was signed between union government and Saudi Arabia based giant Aramco. Thackeray said this MoU is cheating against the people of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena and other opposition parties have alleged that ambitious project might cause serious environmental damage.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is continuously protesting against the setting up of a mega refinery proposed at Nanar in Ratnagiri, on Friday said that his party will never allow the completion of this project under any circumstances. The statement by Shiv Sena chief comes a day after the union government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Arabia-based chemical giant Aramco. Uddhav Thackeray added that this is cheating against the people of Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena has alleged that project might cause serious environmental damage. The MoU clearly depicts that union government doesn’t give value to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray said, “The upcoming project will adversely affect the forest cover in the region, in the name of development, the natural splendour of Konkan region can’t be allowed to be destroyed. Opposition the refinery project in the region, former Maharashtra CM and current Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Narayan Rane had met state’s CM. Rane said he will continue to mark his protest as the refinery is against the Konkan region. However, union petroleum minister opposition to the refinery will come to end soon.

Some reports have suggested that Saudi’s giant Aramco may also seek to include a strategic partner to co-invest in the region. The upcoming refinery project in the Konkan region will also include the development of associated facilities such as logistics, crude oil and product storage terminals, raw water supply as well as centralised and shared utilities.

