Udhampur Police Nab Narco Smuggler, Seize Heroin In Routine Check

During routine checks at a checkpoint, a team from the Police Station led by SHO PS Chenani stopped a passenger taxi with registration number JK02DF 4649 for inspection.

Upon searching the driver and passengers, approximately 13.30 grams of a substance resembling heroin (chitta) was found in the possession of a passenger named Mohd. Suman, son of Mohd. Rulqmeen, a resident of Lalwas Jaipur and currently residing near Lal Chowk Srinagar. Mohd. Suman was arrested at the scene.

As a result, a case has been registered under FIR No. 122/2024 U/S 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act at P/S Chenani, and further investigation is underway.

