To achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to hire transgenders to shame people defecating in the public. The corporation will deploy transgenders in open defecation prone colonies across the town on a fixed compensation. Besides the deployment of transgenders, the corporation will upload the names of violators on the website and be planning to increase the fine to Rs. 2500 for defecating in the public.

Beside deploying transgenders, the MC will upload the name of violators on the corporation's website under the name and shame drive

To promote Swacchh Bharat campaign and restrict people from defecating openly in public, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided an unfamiliar way to achieve Prime Minister Modi’s clean India dream. The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to hire transgenders to shame the people defecating in the public. The transgenders group will be deployed in the various colonies across the town which are more prone to open defecation. The North Haryana’s town corporation commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said, “The basic idea is just to prevent the public from defecating in the public by shaming them.We are hiring a group of six to seven transgenders and will pay them compensation”.

Beside deploying transgenders, the MC will upload the name of violators on the corporation’s website under the name and shame drive. A similar campaign was previously implemented in the Madhya Pradesh and draws on the entertainment talents of the transgenders community beside the importance that people deal with them on important occasions, such as birth and marriage.Under the drive, the city corporation has identified the open defaction prone sites of colonies like Mauli Jagran, Rajiv colony and Budanpur.

The transgenders will focus on these areas and shame the people defecating in public, said the corporation commissioner speaking to the Indian Express, a national daily.

The problem of open defecation still persists in the city, even after it was declared open defacation free in 2017. Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said, “Even after getting the status, people were still doing OD. When we got the status, the city was actually open defecation free”. The Municipal Corporation is also planning to increase the fine to Rs 2,500 against the current fine for littering which is just Rs 500.