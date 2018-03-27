Ahead of Karnataka elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah claimed that their party will win with a majority in the upcoming Karnataka Elections. Shah assured the farmers of Karnataka that the party will work for their interests in the state. He also blamed the Siddaramaiah government for politicising the Lingayat issue.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Devangree, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah assured the farmers of Karnataka that the party will work for their interests in the state. Thrashing the Siddaramaiah-led government, Shah said that the government of Karnataka has been sleeping and done nothing in the interest of people. He also assured the government that will be formed under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa is going to work for the welfare of Karnataka and for the farmers. The BJP president also claimed that their party will win with a majority in the upcoming Karnataka Elections.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Karnataka, is expected to visit mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit Communities. While attacking Karnataka government, Shah said the politics of appeasement in the state is dangerous for the society. He said the people of Karnataka know that the Siddaramaiah government is the most corrupt government and the Rs 40 lakh wristwatch that CM wears is an evidence for it. He revealed that in the 13th Finance Commission, Rs 88,000 crore was given to Karnataka and in the 14th Finance Commission, more than Rs 2 lakh crore was given to Karnataka.

I want to assure people of Karnataka that under the leadership of @BSYBJP, the govt will go from 'goonda raj' to 'governance raj', taking Karnataka on the path of development: Shri @AmitShah — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 27, 2018

He also blamed the Siddaramaiah government for politicising the Lingayat issue. “Why did Siddaramaiah declare minority status for Lingayats just before the elections? This is nothing but to create divide between Hindu community”, said Amit Shah. He further added, “Lingayat card” played by Congress is not aimed at benefiting the community but to stop BSY from becoming the CM. People of Karnataka will reject this through the ballot.”

Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that Gandhi talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs & Christians, on the other hand, their CM is creating a divide between Hindus, such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party. He then assured the people of Karnataka that under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, the government will go from ‘goonda raj’ to ‘governance raj’, taking Karnataka on the path of development.

I want to assure farmers of Karnataka that we will work for the interests of the farmers in the state: Shri @AmitShah Watch LIVE at https://t.co/3mGRzB76bR — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) March 27, 2018

