In Gujarat's Patan, a retired clerk died after he sets himself ablaze demanding the land allotment under a government scheme. Following the incident, various Dalit organisations are pressurising the state government to take appropriate action against the people involved in the murder of Vankar. Vadgam MLA and RDAM Convener Jignesh Mevani has demanded a SIT to probe into the matter.

Unhappy with the land allotment by the state government, a retired clerk and Dalit activist died after he self-immolated himself outside the Patan Collector office in Gujarat’s Porbandar. Speaking about the matter, Apollo Hospitals’, where he was admitted after the incident, Public Relations officer Sandip Joshi talking to Indian Express said, “Bhanu Vankar succumbed to his burn injuries around 10 pm on Friday.” In earlier demand of their land allotment, Vankar and Dalit activists had written to the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani to resolve their concerns. The activists also threatened to self-immolate themselves if their demands were not fulfilled. On, Thursday Police arrested 9 Dalit youths after they tried to enter the Patan Commissioner office. But, later police released them.

Now, many protests have erupted across the state. Various Dalit organisations are pressurising the state government to take appropriate action against the people involved in the murder of Vankar. Anguished over the death of their member, Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch has threatened to block the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway if culprits of the Vankar were not arrested by the state police by 4 pm on Saturday. Speaking on the matter, Jignesh Mevani, Vadgam MLA and RDAM Convener has demanded a SIT to probe into the matter. Mevani said, “We are asking for our right to land and it is the time that the government understood the real issue.”

Following the incident, Patan Police have registered a complaint against the unidentified people after collector’s meeting with various Dalit leaders. Patan SP Ashwin Chauhan said, “The FIR is filed under abetment of suicide and various sections of the Atrocity Act.”. Chief Minister in a press release said, “an investigation committee headed by the chief secretary has been constituted to probe into the matter.” From past 3 years, Dalits in Dudhka village in Patan district have been demanding allotment of land under a government scheme.