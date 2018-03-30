An Audi SUV worth Rs 50 lakh was set on fire at a parking lot in Pune's Dhayari. The video of the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the parking lot and later went viral after several individuals started sharing it on social media. The CCTV footage was released by a leading news agency showing the two cars parked next to Audi- a Maruti Suzuki SX4 and a Honda City - also engulfed in flames.

In a shocking video which surfaced online, an Audi SUV worth Rs 50 lakh was set on fire at a parking lot in Pune’s Dhayari. The video of the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the parking lot and later went viral after several individuals started sharing it on social media. Meanwhile, the owner of this expensive Audi SUV must be going through a hard phase of his life. It took miscreants, a few seconds, to make the 50 lakh rupees burn into flames. And, those who love cars and own one too do not scroll down as it might be quite painful for you.

In the 24 minutes-long video clip, two men can be seen at a basement parking. It seems like both of them have entered the basement on a scooter. One of them is sitting on the scooter with an engine on, while the other is cautiously approach the rear end of an Audi Q5 SUV. Suddenly, one of them picks up something and tosses it at the car. Following a loud flash, the entire car catches fire, and the two men make a safe exit on their scooter. The CCTV footage was released by a leading news agency showing the two cars parked next to Audi- a Maruti Suzuki SX4 and a Honda City – also engulfed in flames.

For now, neither the two men have identified nor the reason behind setting the car on fire. The police have registered an FIR and the investigation under the circumstances is underway. You can watch the entire video here:

#WATCH Unidentified miscreants set ablaze an Audi car parked inside a society's garage in Pune's Dhayari, the two vehicles parked beside the Audi car also caught fire. FIR registered, police investigation underway (29.03.18) pic.twitter.com/4eVvClxYcO — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

