Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested 4 people including Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the death of Unnao rape victim’s father in jail. Yesterday, on March 9, father of the victim who was allegedly raped by a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died in police custody in Unnao. The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, March 8, after the victim’s father along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday.

The girl has alleged that police is not taking stern action against accused involved in the case. Talking about the matter, the girl said, “Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn’t being arrested. I don’t know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they should be hanged till death. They’ve made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father. Anguished over the Uttar Pradesh Police attitude towards her case, the 17-year-old rape victim from Unnao on Monday tried to immolate herself near the residence of state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been arrested in connection with death of Unnao rape victim's father in jail. Three other people have also been arrested. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

The rape victim has leveled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Yesterday, a report published in Times Now claimed that Sengar’s name has been removed from the FIR. However, UP Police DGP rubbishes all the reports published in the media saying strict action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, taking the cognizance of the reports, SSP Unnao has suspended at least 5 police officers who were responsible for the custody of the deceased.

Later, issuing a statement on the matter, Unnao DIG Law & Order said that a magisterial enquiry will be conducted in the matter. However, Senger dismissed all the claims saying, “It as a conspiracy to malign his image in the society. The MLA termed it as an attempt by the opposition to tarnish his political image. The girl has alleged that she was raped by the BJP MLA and his accomplices in June last year. The girl in her complaint had accused the MLA of Unnao district’s Bangermau constituency, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The incident took place some 90 kilometres from the UP capital city of Lucknow.

