Enunciating confidence that the UP Investors' Summit would enhance development, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 15 February said that the government's one district, one product scheme would transcend job creation in the state. He addressed media persons at the Gorakhnath temple, and said industrial growth will be witnessed through UP investors’ summit.

The UP Investors’ Summit will be held in Lucknow, on February 21-22, will concentrate on development issues. UP chief Minster Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 15th February said that the government’s ‘one district, one product scheme’ would create lakhs of jobs in the state. The CM addressed media persons at the Gorakhnath temple, and said, that “over 20 lakh unemployed youth will get jobs in the upcoming 3 years.”

The summit will be joined by the Prime Minister and President of India. By giving special emphasis to MSMEs(Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) CM Yogi stated, “for Gorakhpur, terracotta products will be in included in one district, one product schemes and imminent plans are under the process of city’s handloom products and brass utensils. Chief Minister Yogi on Wednesday also held a Janta Darbar at the Gorakhnath temple, which was attended by many people and several complaints from Gorakhpur and adjoining districts were addressed. CM directed his government officials for early disposal of their issues.

After the investors’ summit, the CM stated that his government will organise a global summit in which businessmen and several industrialists from India as well as abroad will be invited to invest in UP. According to a report published in the national daily, Hindustan Times, he also said, that his government seeks to develop an ethanol factory in Gorakhpur at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

As the Chief Minister Yogi Adtiynatah took over Uttar Pradesh in 2017, enormous major decisions have been taken by his government, such as the crackdown on many illegal slaughter-houses and meat shops, ban on paan-masala, gutkha consumption in government offices, hospitals, schools, farm loans worth Rs 36,359 crore waived. Considered as the most populous state of India, according to a report published in IndiaSpend, in 2015-16 more people per 1,000 were unemployed in UP (58), as compared to the Indian average, that is 37. The report also states that between 2001 to 2011, over 5.8 million people between the ages of 20 and 29 years have migrated from UP in search of employment. In the industrial sector, UP reported an annual industrial growth of 1.95% and 1.93% in 2013-2014 and 2014-15 respectively.