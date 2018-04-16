The Uttar Pradesh Poice is hunting for a man, who tied his wife to beat her, and simultaneously shot the entire cruel act on his mobile phone and forwarded the video to his in-laws allegedly to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from them. The man, who is a resident of Lakhimpur was married to this woman, a native of Shahjahanpur is missing after the incident was reported in the Shahjahanpur Police station.

A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district of a man shooting a video, where he was beating his wife, to send it to his in-laws allegedly to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from them. Reports said that man, who is a resident of Lakhimpur was married to a woman from Shahjahanpur, is on the run. The police have registered an FIR and are trying to hunt the man down. “The woman is a native of Shahjahanpur and was married to a man in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident of beating occurred in Lakhimpur apparently on Thursday. We have registered an FIR and initiated investigation,” Hindustan Times quoted circle officer of Shahjahanpur, Sumit Shukla as saying.

According to reports, the man, who is a salesman, not only beaten up his wife but shot the entire incident on his phone and sent it to woman’s brother on his mobile phone. In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a green suit. The woman is standing as her hands are tied to the roof with a piece of cloth. The video also shows their one-year-old child, who is sitting before her on a cot in the video. According to woman’s father, the accused called them after sending them the video and asked for Rs 1.5 lakh. After reporting the matter to the to the station in-charge of woman police station in Lakhimpur, his daughter was brought back to her house in Shahjahanpur.

The police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by victim’s family in Kotwali police station in Shahjahanpur on Saturday. The woman has also dent for a medical examination to add charges in the FIR after the reports arrive. The Lakhimpur police have been also intimated as the incident of violence was committed there. Once the necessary investigation is completed here, the case will be transferred to Lakhimpur for further investigation and arrest,” circle officer Shukla said.

