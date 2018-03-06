As per reports, a man allegedly attempted to commit suicide after he was thrashed and made to drink urine by the village Panchayat in Indira Colony on Monday, March 5. The villagers accused the man of having an illicit relationship with a girl and harassed him in public, After facing the harassment, the man tried to kill himself but survived as he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A man allegedly tried to kill himself after he was thrashed and made to drink urine in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The incident took place in Indira Colony on Monday, March 5. According to reports, the village Panchayat accused him of having an illicit relationship with a girl and harassed him in public and made him drink urine. The incident made him so humiliated that the man attempted to commit a suicide. But he survived as he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently admitted. After the horrendous incident, the man has become so scared that he has decided to keep his identity hidden and revealed that he doesn’t even know the girl.

The victim has also requested the police to take an action against the accused as soon as possible. “I was thrashed & forcefully made to drink urine. They accused me of having illicit relations with a girl but I do not even know her. Even the girl doesn’t know me. I fear for my life now. I want police action as soon as possible,” the victim was quoted saying. The police have also started their investigation into the matter. After the police were informed about the incident, the statement of the victim was recorded and was promised that soon an action will be taken against those who were involved in the alleged beating.

Saharanpur: Man allegedly attempted suicide after he was thrashed and made to drink urine in Indira Colony after the village Panchayat accused him of illicit relationships with a girl, man admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/PJgnFumaMb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2018

“We have the information that he was beaten up & is currently in the hospital. We have taken his statement. SHO has been asked to begin an investigation. Action will be taken,” said Babloo Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur. A few days back, a 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in Katra bazar area of Allahabad’s Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after a distressed video came out, in which a group of men can be clearly seen beating the law student with hockey sticks, broken pipes and bricks.

We have the information that he was beaten up & is currently in hospital. We have taken his statement. SHO has been asked to begin an investigation. Action will be taken: Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur SP pic.twitter.com/81H5R8GmXL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2018

I was thrashed & forcefully made to drink urine. They accused me of having illicit relations with a girl but I do not even know her. Even the girl doesn't know me. I fear for my life now. I want police action as soon as possible: Man beaten up in Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/7Gv65nVohV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2018

