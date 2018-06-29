A man from Uttar Pradesh was killed in Tripura by a mob on Thursday, June 29, on suspicion of being a child-abductor. The incident occurred in West Tripura district, Murabari. Media reports suggest that it remains unclear how the locals of the area suspected the 3 men as child-lifters.

A man from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a mob in Tripura on Thursday, June 27, on suspicion of being a child abductor. The incident comes after messages circulated over social media about child-kidnappers in Agartala,

the capital of the state. The victim, Jahir Khan died on the spot, while his 2 associates Gulzar and Khurshid Khan, who were with him survived the attack but have been severely injured. Earlier 2 youths were killed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district by villagers after rumours pervaded on social media about the presence of child kidnappers in Dokmoka in West Karbi Anglong.

Smriti Ranjan Das, a senior police officer said that the men along with their driver ran into a small Tripura State Rifles camp.

After the situation escalated cops in the area fired 2 rounds and used tear shells to dispel the angry mob, however, they could not hold back the massive mob. some security personnel were also injured in the incident.

Despite stringent measures and state government’s awareness plans against rumours mongers, another mob in the state killed a 33-year-old man, who was hired by the state government to spread awareness about social media rumours.

