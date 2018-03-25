Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday busted an illegal money supply network linked to Pakistan. The ATS dept of Uttar Pradesh police detected an illegal network where Pakistan based people were in touch with residents from UP and Madhya Pradesh. The investigation into the matter is being done and 10 people involved in the case have been arrested. The money flow was controlled by people based in Pakistan.

In a big achievement, Uttar Pradesh police have busted an illegal money supply network on Sunday. The state police detected a network where Pakistan based people were in touch with 2 people from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and asked them to open bank accounts on fake identification documents. According to police officials, an investigation into the matter is being done and 10 people involved in the racket have been arrested. The police investigation says that Rs 10 crore worth financial transaction was done in those bank accounts. Money flow into those accounts was from Nepal, Pakistan and Qatar and the flow of the money was controlled by persons in Pakistan.

Speaking on the matter, Inspector General Anti-Terrorism Squad Asim Arun said, “the transactions in these accounts were handled by Pakistan based people to flow money into India illegally.” This is not the first time that an illegal network like this has been detected which links to Pakistan. Nearly a week ago, Probing cases of terror funding in the region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 18 filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatists in the alleged terror funding case in a Delhi court.

NIA also filed a charge sheet against 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and terrorist Syed Salahuddin. In total, the National Investigation Agency filed charge sheet against 12 accused in its nearly 13,000-page document. Following NIA’s charge sheet, all the accused may now be tried under the non-bailable Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

If they are found guilty, they can be booked for up to seven years of imprisonment. According to reports, all the Kashmiri separatists have been accused of conspiring to wage war against the government of India by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

