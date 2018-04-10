Uttar Pradesh police ADG law and order Anand Kumar on Tuesday said a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter. Kumar citing postmortem report added that rape victim's father died due to colon perforation, also not inside the jail. The investigation will take some time, added ADG (law and order).

In the Unnao rape case, Anand Kumar, ADG (law and order) Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday said a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. The ADG (law and order) citing postmortem report added that rape victim’s father died due to colon perforation, also not inside the jail. When asked about the time period of the probe, Anand Kumar said the investigation will take some time and required legal action will be taken. Briefing about SIT, he said SP crime branch is also the part of the investigation team. He added that the investigation is being done & action will definitely be taken. Speaking of the death of rape victim’s father he said, “Postmortem report states ‘Cause of death shock & septicemia due to peritonitis & ascending colon perforation.”

Postmortem report states 'Cause of death shock & septicemia due to peritonitis & ascending colon perforation': Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, on death of the father of the woman who has leveled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar #Unnao pic.twitter.com/M1XTgFh0Fo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe all allegations related to #Unnao matter. Investigation is being done & action will definitely be taken: Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order on rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar & death of the father of rape victim pic.twitter.com/jXI7iCHDHa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested 4 people including Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the death of Unnao rape victim’s father in jail. Yesterday, on March 9, father of the victim who was allegedly raped by a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died in police custody in Unnao. The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, March 8, after the victim’s father along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday.

The girl has alleged that police is not taking stern action against accused involved in the case. Talking about the matter, the girl said, “Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn’t being arrested. I don’t know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they should be hanged till death. They’ve made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father. Anguished over the Uttar Pradesh Police attitude towards her case, the 17-year-old rape victim from Unnao on Monday tried to immolate herself near the residence of state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

