A 11-year-old boy, Irsu, lost his leg allegedly after he fell on a working engine and had an accident on being pushed by his employer. The incident took place in village Nagla Dharmai in Saurikh area. However, the government has put a restriction on child labour, however, the reports of crimes against children are still surfacing from across the country.

In a macabre incident surfaced from Kannauj, a 11-year-old boy, Irsu, lost his leg allegedly after he fell on a working engine and had an accident on being pushed by his employer. The incident took place in village Nagla Dharmai in Saurikh area. According to victim’s father, Dayashankar Prajapati, the boy was forcibly taken to an oil mill by a village resident who wanted the boy to work for him. After the boy refused to work, his own uncle, Om Prakash Prajapati shoved him into a working engine. When the family got to know about the incident, they rushed the boy to a nearby hospital.

Reports said after being pushed into the working engine, Irsu’s leg got stuck in the engine and was chopped off from his body. The boy lost his consciousness on the spot. The family has registered a case against the accused in Saurikh police station. The police registered an FIR and is investigating the matter. No arrests have been done until now. On one side, the government has put a restriction on child labour, however, the reports of crimes against children are still surfacing from across the country.

ALSO READ: Tantrik gets 25-year jail term for manhandling, raping woman on pretext of curing stomach ache in UP

In a recent report by the Times of India, “India will offer vocational training to almost half a million survivors of human trafficking under a programme launched this week by President Ram Nath Kovind.The three-month course will evaluate the educational levels of those rescued from slavery, and build their confidence, according to Justice and Care, the Indian anti-trafficking charity that will run the programme”.

ALSO READ: Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants abduct man and his son from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App