After the arresting, Uttar Pradesh police addressed media and confirmed that they have taken five people into custody including, Ex Samajwadi party MLA Rakesh Yadav with illegal arms and ammunition. Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Special task force (STF) Narayan Mishra said, “Ex MLA Rakesh Singh of Samajwadi Party was arrested with an illegal Taurus 9mm pistol. Questioning and investigation are underway.” Samajwadi leader and ex-Member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh Rakesh Yadav was holding the post under Akhilesh Yadav government.

Five illegal arms smuggler including Ex Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Singh arrested by UP STF; arms and ammunition recovered pic.twitter.com/gll1zckhR5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 27, 2018

