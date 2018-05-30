Enraged for presenting temple honours to an upper-caste family, 2 Dalits were killed and 6 others were severely injured in an attack in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district by Upper-caste Hindus. A mob of 15 men brutally assaulted Dalit villagers on Monday night, May 28, in the attack their houses were also damaged.

In another gruesome attack, in Kachanatham village of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, 2 Dalits were killed and 6 others were seriously injured by Upper-caste Hindu men, who were ‘enraged’ at Dalits as they did not present temple honours to an upper-caste family, and found a Dalit man sitting cross-legged in front of upper-caste men, reported the wire on Wednesday, May 30. A mob of 15 men brutally assaulted Dalit villagers on Monday night, May 28, in the attack their houses were also damaged. Among them, Arumugam (65) and Shanmuganathan (20) died on their way to the hospital, and one of the injured men is in critical condition.

No women were attacked in the incident. Only those who tried to stop the group suffered minor injuries, but those injuries had deep cuts on their bodies, a senior police officer told Indian Express. According to one of the villagers who is currently accompanying the injured being treated at Government Rajaji Hospital, many complaints had been lodged about Dalits facing innumerable threats but so far nothing has been done about them. “Even if we file a complaint, police will settle it in a kangaroo court without registering a case or taking action.” said the village.

The police have taken into custody 5 among the accused while the other 5 have surrendered before a Madurai court, Ramanathapuram SP Omprakash Meena said. Following the incident, over 100 villagers protested at Panagal Road in Madurai on Tuesday, demanding justice for those killed and injured.

According to a report published by The Hindu, on May 25, an upper-caste family was not presented honours at the Kachanatham temple festival. On the next day, an upper-caste man, named Chandrakumar (45), abused two Dalits for sitting cross-legged in front of him. After receiving a complaint, police reportedly booked Chandrakumar under Section 294 (b), (uttering obscene words) of the Indian Penal Code (IP).

