The special anti-Romeo squads deployed by the Uttar Pradesh government to protect the women from anti-social elements and stalkers present on road seems to be ineffective as the reports of women being stalked and harassed just doesn’t seem to end. In a recent case being reported from, a girl wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in blood, explaining them the pains she had been facing and also seek justice after being harassed for days.

However, even after being booked by the police on the charges of rape, the police failed to arrest the culprit. According to a report by New Indian Express, the family of the accused had been trying to build up pressure on the girl’s family to withdraw the police complaint. As per reports, the father of the accused is a government officer and had been flexing muscles to get his family out of the case. It was also found that the College faculty, where the girl was studying, was also trying to mount pressure on the girl to marry the accused.

Talking to the media, the victim said, “The father of accused is posted at a government office in Lucknow and his family uses their clout to influence Barabanki police. Even a college faculty mounted pressure on me to marry the accused or he said he would give poor grades”. Reacting on the matter, Barabanki police superintendent Anil Singh said, “The accused had been given relief by High Court and no coercive action was taken. I will examine the status of the case”.