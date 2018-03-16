A 32-year-old woman head was chopped off in Alwar, Rajasthan allegedly by her father-in-law who was against women going to work and considered it as an insult to the Rajput pride. The heinous incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, March 15 near a Khatushyam temple in the village. The assailant has been identified as Maamraj is the elder brother of Mukesh's father.

In a horrific incident, a 32-year-old woman was beheaded in Alwar allegedly by her father-in-law, who was against Rajput women going out to work. The woman, identified as Uma was on her way to work at a factory in Shahjahanpur village in Alwar when her father-in-law raised a sharp-edged sword and allegedly chopped her head off. The heinous incident occurred yesterday, Thursday, March 15 near a Khatushyam temple in the village. The assailant has been identified as Maamraj is the elder brother of Mukesh’s father.

The victim is survived by her husband and 2 children. The duo worked in order to sustain the family and pay for their children’s education. However, according to their neighbour Uma and the accused, Maamraj often indulged in rifts because she was working. The neighbours also added that the accused was not mentally stable and had sold off his land and property in the past. Police have taken the accused into custody. According to a data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) crimes against women have more than doubled over the past decade. As many as 2.24 million crime against women were reported over the last decade. Under section 498-A of Indian Penal Code, cruelty by husband relatives is the major crime committed against women all over the country with 909,713 cases reported over the last 10 years, or 10 every hour.

