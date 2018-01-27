The tragic incident took place around 170 kilometres from the national capital after people started throwing stones at the Republic Day 'Tiranga Yatra' rally carried out by RSS-affiliated students' group, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) along with other Hindu organisations. Reports suggested that the rally that was being taken out had no approval from the concerned authorities. The people from the rally raised ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans while passing through Hulka locality — a Muslim majority area.

Stating that the situation is under control, Inspector General (IG) of Police in Aligarh, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta said, "Additional police force has been called in from adjoining districts to maintain law and order and restore peace and harmony." Reports suggested that the clashes broke out when members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and some other Hindu organisations took out a Tiranga Yatra to mark the festivities of the Republic Day.

The people from the raised their objections over the sloganeering raised by the people of the unauthorised rally. Commenting on the matter, the police said what triggered the clash was when a member of a group slapped the youth of another group. Following the verbal spat, the two groups started pelting stones at each other. Official reports suggested that one man died after being shot at while the other was injured after being shot in the leg. The injured people were later shifted to the nearby hospital.

The following matter once again raises questions over the governance by the UP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as on January 26, the day when India celebrates its Republic Day it is the duty of authorities to make sure no such incident takes place.