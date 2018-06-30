A 15-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her parents for having an affair with her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Tewda village. The family of the victim was against the couple as they both belonged to belonged to the same orthodox Jhojha Sunni Muslim community and also the same village. The local police have registered a case against the family of the victim at Kakrauli Police Station. The decomposed body of the minor girl has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the nature of death.

Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar headed by Yogi Adityanath has again hit the headlines for the wrong reason. Recently, a woman was brutally killed by her parents for having an affair with her neighbour in Tewda village. The incident came to light after the body of the girl was recovered by the local authorities from the parent’s house.

The 15-year-old minor girl who fell into a pit of honour killing was having an affair with a boy named Munasib. The family of the victim vehemently opposed her love with Munasib and gave her stern warning against it. Not only that, the parents also barred the boy from entering their house and also prohibited the girl from stepping out of the house. The report suggests that the duo continued their relationship over the mobile phone and was later caught by victim’s father who then later locker her inside in a room. The victim managed to escape once from her father’s clutches and planned to flee the village along with Munasib but was caught again by her father.

The victim died after her father in anger strangulated her and then secretly buried her in an under-construction part of the building. The incident took place in March 2018.

As per police report, both deceased’s parents and her brother were involved in the gruesome crime. The father confessed his crime and said that he took this action as her daughter was going on a wrong path. The major reason the family was opposing the affair was the couple belonged to the same orthodox Jhojha Sunni Muslim community and was also of the same village. Notably, until today, the Khap Panchayats in villages disallows marriages within the same village.

During the interrogation, the victim’s brother said that she was only 15- year–old and was in a relationship with the wrong boy. She had a relationship with the boy with who we have an old enmity, said deceased’s brother. The local police have registered a case against the family of the victim at Kakrauli Police Station. The decomposed body of the minor girl has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the nature of death.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More