A 16-year-old was set on fire by three men in Kanpur for drawing water from a hand pump located in the village. Victim, identified as Nidhi, had gone to draw water, she was stopped by the accused. After being denied water, the accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she tried to take water from hand pump. A case has been registered and investigations are underway to arrest the basconding accused.

A minor girl was set on fire by three men in Kanpur for drawing water from a hand pump located in the village. The incident took place on Saturday night in Kanpur Dehat district of Baina village. The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Nidhi Dhore who was set ablaze for drawing water from a hand pump in their locality. Reports suggest that victim’s family was in dispute with three accused and two others from their village over the hand pump. Kanpur is around 80 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow.

The matter was highlighted after the locals herd her loud cries and rushed her to the nearby hospital. As per police reports, the victim was a daughter of Ramesh Babu Dohre, a native of Baina village. On Saturday night when Nidhi had gone to draw water, she was stopped by the accused. After being denied water, the accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she tried to take water from hand pump. Three out of five accused were identified as Beeru, Sonu and Neeraj.

Kanpur Dehat: 16-yr-old girl who was allegedly set ablaze by at least 3 people while she had gone to fill her bucket from tap last evening in Rajpur's Vaina village, admitted to hospital under critical condition. One person has been arrested , police is on the lookout for others. pic.twitter.com/KF4W01c2au — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Muzaffarnagar: Molested woman commits suicide after UP police refuses to help her

As per police reports, after the victim refused to go back without water, the five men allegedly attacked and thrashed her till she became unconscious. Later, they set her on fire and fled the scene. As per TOI, the investigating police officer said that one of the five accused has been arrested and the hunt to nab all the accused is underway. A case has been registered and special teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The following shocker comes to light just a few days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that crime against women will not be tolerated and had also ensured fair and fast probe in the Unnao rape case.

ALSO READ: Surat shocker! 11-year-old raped, over 100 injuries discovered on body

ALSO READ: Minor clashes witnessed in Punjab, Gujarat on Ambedkar Jayanti

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App