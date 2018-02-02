The investigating police have sidelined the robbery aspect stating that no valuables were found missing from the house under BB Nagar area. The shocking incident took place on Feb 1 when the family had gone to shop for the upcoming wedding in the family. Commenting on the cause of death of the two sisters, the police official said that the post-mortem reports will ascertain the cause of death of the two sisters. The police official said that the post-mortem reports will ascertain the cause of death.

In a tragic incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh, two young sisters were killed and later were set on fire in two separate rooms of their house in Bulandshahr. The shocking incident took place on February 1 in Baahpur village under BB Nagar police station. The two sisters aged from 20 years – 22 years were alone in the house when the incident took place. The other members of the family were reportedly in Delhi, doing shopping for an upcoming wedding in the family.

According to police reports, the bodies of the two sisters were found under suspicious circumstances. While conducting the primary level investigation, the police said that they found a wire around the neck of one of the sister, hinting out at a great possibility of murder. The police also recovered a bottle of kerosene oil from the incident spot. As per a report by TOI, sources from the forensic department stated that there is a great possibility that the two sisters were first strangled to death and were later set on fire by the accused in two different rooms of the house.

Sideling the case of robbery, the investigating officer said that no valuables were found to be missing from the house. Forensics and fire department have been pressed into action to examine the accident spot, the officer added. Commenting on the cause of death of the two sisters, the police official said that the post-mortem reports will ascertain the cause of death of the two sisters.

The matter was highlighted after the neighours alerted the family about the fire in the house. As per reports, the incident took place while the family was returning back from shopping in Delhi.